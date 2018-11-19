Winner in New York House race could be determined this week

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The winner of a tight Congressional race in upstate New York could be determined this week if local election officials complete their count of absentee ballots.

As of Monday, Democrat Anthony Brindisi was beating Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney by more than 3,000 votes. Officials in three of the district's eight counties are still tallying thousands of absentee ballots and hope to complete their count by Thanksgiving.

Brindisi has declared victory but Tenney has yet to concede. She would need to claim a significant majority of the outstanding ballots to surpass Brindisi.

The 22nd Congressional District includes the cities of Binghamton and Utica.

A separate count continues in western New York, where Republican Rep. Chris Collins led Democratic challenger Nate McMurray by fewer than 3,000 votes on election night.