Wind-blown brush fire threatened Reno apartment buildings

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say Reno firefighters halted a wind-blown brush and grass fire before it spread to nearby apartment buildings.

The Fire Department says about 20 firefighters attacked the fire that started Wednesday evening in the area of a ditch behind homes.

The department says winds caused the fire to spread across both sides of the ditch into a field of dead grass, brush and pine trees, threatening apartment buildings nearby.

The fire was contained about a half-hour after it was reported, and no buildings were damaged.

Cause is under investigation but the department says it may be related to a homeless camp on the edge of the ditch.