Wildlife officials euthanize calf-killing grizzly in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials have euthanized a young grizzly bear that was killing cattle in western Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said in a statement the sub-adult male bear was killed on Tuesday in the Helmville Valley south of the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services officials captured the grizzly after it killed a calf on Saturday. FWP officials say the same bear killed two other calves and was involved in three livestock deaths last year near the same site.

FWP says the decision to euthanize the bear was made after consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its history of livestock depredations.