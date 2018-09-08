Wildfire that closed key California highway explodes in size

Now Playing:

SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (AP) — A roaring wildfire that shut down a stretch of a major interstate near the California-Oregon border exploded in size as crews on Saturday scrambled to prevent flames from reaching rural communities.

The blaze in California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest was burning out of control after chewing through 58 square miles (150 square kilometers) of timber and brush since Wednesday.

Aircraft were temporarily prevented from making water and retardant drops because heavy smoke was trapped under cloud cover, making for limited visibility for pilots. Firefighters working in rugged terrain were contending with hot temperatures and gusty winds.

Authorities announced Friday that a 45-mile (72-kilometer) section of Interstate 5 north of Redding would remain closed at least until Sunday.

The fire has destroyed thousands of trees — some 70 feet (20 meters) tall — that could fall onto the highway that traverses the entire West Coast from Mexico to Canada and serves as a main artery for commerce.

Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. The wildfire that erupted Wednesday has now burned more than 34 square miles (89 square kilometers) of timber and brush and prompted evacuation orders for rural homes in and around Shasta-Trinity National Forest below the Oregon state line. less Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. The wildfire that erupted Wednesday has now burned more than 34 square ... more Photo: Noah Berger, AP

Flames from a backfire burn around a fire truck battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Flames from a backfire burn around a fire truck battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Photo: Noah Berger, AP

Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. California is taking a financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires that have drained its firefighting budget and prompted nearly $1 billion in property claims even before the start of the dangerous fall fire season, officials said Thursday. less Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. California is taking a financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires that ... more Photo: Noah Berger, AP

A scorched VW Beetle rests in a clearing after the Delta Fire burned through the Lamoine community in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. A scorched VW Beetle rests in a clearing after the Delta Fire burned through the Lamoine community in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Photo: Noah Berger, AP

Embers fly above a firefighter as he hustles to control a backfire as the Delta Fire burns in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Embers fly above a firefighter as he hustles to control a backfire as the Delta Fire burns in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Photo: Noah Berger, AP

A firefighter passes flames from a backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. A firefighter passes flames from a backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Photo: Noah Berger, AP

A firefighter battles the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. California is taking a financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires that have drained its firefighting budget and prompted nearly $1 billion in property claims even before the start of the dangerous fall fire season, officials said Thursday. less A firefighter battles the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. California is taking a financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires that have drained its ... more Photo: Noah Berger, AP

Firefighters light backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. California is taking a financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires that have drained its firefighting budget and prompted nearly $1 billion in property claims even before the start of the dangerous fall fire season, officials said Thursday. less Firefighters light backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. California is taking a financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires that have ... more Photo: Noah Berger, AP

Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Photo: Noah Berger, AP

Embers fly above a firefighter as he works to control a backfire as the Delta Fire burns in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. The blaze had tripled in size overnight. Embers fly above a firefighter as he works to control a backfire as the Delta Fire burns in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. The blaze had tripled in size overnight. Photo: Noah Berger, AP

Flames from a backfire burn a hillside as fire fighters battle the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Flames from a backfire burn a hillside as fire fighters battle the Delta Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Photo: Noah Berger, AP



















Photo: Noah Berger, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Wildfire that closed key California highway explodes in size 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

Truckers and other motorists were forced to take circuitous local routes that added hours to travel times.

Interstate 5 became a ghost road after fire turned hills on either side into walls of flame. Drivers fled in terror and several big-rigs burned.

Nearly 300 homes were considered threatened, but the blaze was not burning near any large towns, fire spokesman Brandon Vacarro said.

Meanwhile crews near California's border with Nevada gained minimal containment of another wildfire that closed highways on the edge of the Sierra Nevada.

A previous fire this year near Redding and another in the Mendocino area — the two largest blazes in the state this year — destroyed or damaged 8,800 homes and 329 businesses.

The Mendocino fire was expected to be fully contained by Sunday, more than six weeks after it started.