Wildfire haze brings unhealthy air back to Seattle again

SEATTLE (AP) — Wildfire haze has returned to the Pacific Northwest, affecting air quality in parts of the Seattle region once again.

The National Weather Service's air quality alert is in effect until 5 a.m. Monday for King, Kitsap and Snohomish counties.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency reports that there's unhealthy air for people with sensitive health considerations in those areas.

Officials are urging those people, including children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with heart and lung problems, to stay indoors, particularly if they're in Snohomish County and parts of King County.

Rain expected north of the city Sunday afternoon and shifting wind patterns later in the evening should help dissipate some of the air pollution.

Much of the month of August this year has been clouded by wildfire smoke.