Wildfire burns in Florida Everglades near Alligator Alley

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Some Florida commuters were experiencing a smoky ride home as firefighters were monitoring a 17,000-acre (6,900-hectare) fire near Interstate 75 through Alligator Alley.

Florida Forest Service officials confirmed that lightning started the wildfire on Sunday night just north of I-75 and west of U.S. Highway 27 in South Florida. The fire is in a remote location in the eastern Florida Everglades. So far, officials have not contained any of it. Their efforts have been impeded by the fire's remote location.

No buildings were in immediate danger. Officials say smoke may settle along roadways and within communities as nightfall approaches.

Motorists were being encouraged to exercise caution by slowing down, turning on their headlights and watching for emergency vehicles.