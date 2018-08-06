Wichita identifies 2 who died from carbon monoxide poisoning

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police have identified two people who died of carbon monoxide poisoning last week.

Police say 44-year-old Richard Reese and 41-year-old Dionne Jackson were found dead at a home Thursday.

Officer Charley Davidson said they were using a generator because the home had no electricity.

Davidson said woman who found the victims was a friend of Reese, and he was visiting Jackson, who lived in the home.