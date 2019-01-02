Wichita district to settle with student who broke his leg

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita school district plans to pay up to $25,000 to settle a lawsuit with a student who fell on a wet floor at a middle school on a rainy day and broke his leg.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a court hearing is set for Monday. The district's board has voted to settle the lawsuit with the student who fell three years ago as he approached a stair landing at Hamilton Middle School. Court documents say the student "suffered personal injury and incurred medical expenses."

Neither the district nor an attorney for the boy's family responded to The Eagle's requests for comment.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com