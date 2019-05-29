Whooping cough found at 2 New Orleans schools

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Health confirms that whooping cough has been found at two schools in New Orleans.

NOLA.com ' The Times-Picayune reports that health officials confirmed Tuesday that the highly contagious disease has been found in one student at the Broadway campus of Audubon Charter School.

Earlier this month, news outlets reported that Metairie Park Country Day canceled its last week of classes because five cases were identified among its students. Four were in one mixed third and fourth grade classroom.

All five of those students had been vaccinated, but even vaccinated children can be susceptible.

Tulane University has said its scientists have a National Institutes of Health contract to see whether adding nanoparticles shed from bacteria to the current vaccine will make it more effective in animals.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com