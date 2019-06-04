Whitmer OKs e-cigarette ban for minors, says bill inadequate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a ban to prohibit minors from using electronic cigarettes, but says the legislation should also have classified the devices as tobacco products.

The federal government already prohibits the sale of e-cigarettes to minors. But Michigan is among just two states without its own restrictions.

Whitmer said the bill enacted Tuesday is an important step in protecting public health, but she signed it with "significant reservations" due to concerns about creating new categories that could be used to exempt e-cigarettes from evidence-based tobacco regulation.