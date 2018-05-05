Whiteface celebrates record ski season on Cinco de Mayo

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Whiteface Mountain is celebrating a record-breaking ski season on Cinco de Mayo.

The state-run Adirondack ski center will be open on Saturday with $15 lift tickets. At 155 ski days, it's the longest season on record.

The season snow total is 228 inches, including six inches last weekend.