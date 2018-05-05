https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Whiteface-celebrates-record-ski-season-on-Cinco-12890267.php
Whiteface celebrates record ski season on Cinco de Mayo
Published 8:18 am, Saturday, May 5, 2018
WILMINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Whiteface Mountain is celebrating a record-breaking ski season on Cinco de Mayo.
The state-run Adirondack ski center will be open on Saturday with $15 lift tickets. At 155 ski days, it's the longest season on record.
The season snow total is 228 inches, including six inches last weekend.
View Comments