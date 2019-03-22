White House: Islamic State territory in Syria eliminated

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Washington. President Donald Trump talks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Washington. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close White House: Islamic State territory in Syria eliminated 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — The White House says that all Islamic State held territory in Syria has been"100 percent" eliminated.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday that President Donald Trump was briefed about the development by acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan.

Trump has been teasing the victory for days.

Sanders showed reporters a map of Iraq and Syria that showed that the terror group no longer controlled any territory in the region.