What New Canaan voters need to know as Election Day nears

NEW CANAAN — Members of all political parties, and unaffiliated ones, are riled up and ready to vote.

That keeps the Town Clerk’s Office busy.

“We’ve had a constant stream of people,” Town Clerk Claudia Weber said. “It’s good to see that people want to vote — we’re planning for a 75 percent voter turnout.”

To compare, last year’s municipal election turnout hovered around 40 percent of the town’s electorate, but town officials are expecting large numbers as residents have registered to vote and applied for absentee ballots in what has been an arduous midterm elections campaign nationwide.

So far, New Canaan voters have applied for absentee ballots in larger numbers than in 2014, the last time state elections were held on a non-presidential election year.

According to data from theTown Clerk’s Office , 553 absentee ballots were issued in 2014. As of Oct. 24, there have been 767 absentee ballots issued and the town clerk is expecting that number to keep rising as Election Day nears.

For reference, the number of absentee ballots officially counted in the 2016 presidential elections — where turnout is highest — reached 1,622, more than three times the number of absentee ballots issued in the elections two years prior.

As in previous elections, the three districts will meet at the same locations. District 1 will be at the high school on 11 Farm Road and District 2 and 3 will be at Saxe Middle School on 468 South Ave.

At the state level, the ballot goes for governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, state representative, secretary of the state, treasurer, comptroller, attorney general and probate judge.

There will be a new governor after the outcomes of this election as Democratic candidate Ned Lamont goes head to head against Republican Bob Stefanowski.

Voters in the 36th Senatorial District can choose between Republican incumbent L. Scott Frantz and Democratic candidate Alexandra Bergstein.

In the 26th Senatorial District, the options are Republican incumbent Toni Boucher and Democratic opponent and recent college graduate Will Haskell.

For the 125th assembly district, voters can choose between Republican Tom O’Dea and Democratic challenger Ross Tartell.

Last but not least, in the 142nd assembly district, voters can decide between Republican candidate Fred Wilms and Democratic candidate Lucy Dathan.

At the national level, citizens can vote for U. S. senator and for their representative in congress. There will also be two constitutional amendments proposed that include a “lockbox” on transportation funds and another that would require the state general assembly to have public hearings on the transfer of state properties.

In the past year, New Canaan has seen the number of registered Democrats go up by 117, while Republicans have lost 140 registered voters in the same time. Even with those extra numbers, Democrats are still vastly outnumbered by Republicans and unaffiliated voters in New Canaan, who number 4,376 as of Oct. 1.

