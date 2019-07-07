Wetlands preserved in Weare

WEARE, N.H. (AP) — A local land conservancy has preserved more than 200 acres of wetlands in Weare connecting protected tracts around Ferrin Pond with the Weare Town Forest.

The Piscataquog Land Conservancy announced it purchased the land from Meadowsend Timberlands.

The Concord Monitor reports that the conservancy raised a total of $296,000 to buy the land, including $185,000 from the state's Aquatic Resources Mitigation program and $50,000 from the Weare-based Emma Sawyer Trust.

There are plans to extend walking trails from the Ferrin Pond Preserve onto the land and snowmobile access to an existing trail will stay open.

The conservancy president says ATVs and other wheeled motorized vehicles will not be permitted on the trails.