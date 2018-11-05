  • Allison Sledge. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo / New Canaan News contributed

NEW CANAAN — Anyone’s welcome to the open house, just don’t take the euros from the bedroom.

Not everyone heeded that.

Allison Sledge, a Westport resident and real estate agent, was caught on video stealing euro currency from the bedroom of a New Canaan residence during an open house, police said. The theft amounted to $136 U.S. dollars — or about 120 euros. New Canaan police received a complaint back in July about stolen items from the open house.

Sledge turned herself into New Canaan police on Nov. 1 at 11:20 a.m. and was charged with sixth-degree larceny. Sledge was processed, and promised to appear at her Nov. 12 court date.

