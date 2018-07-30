Western NY drowns while swimming at Adirondack waterfall

LONG LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — State police say a 43-year-old western New York man has drowned while swimming at a waterfall in the Adirondack Mountains.

Troopers say they responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to a report of a drowning at Buttermilk Falls in the Hamilton County town of Long Lake, 100 miles (161) kilometers) northwest of Albany.

Police say a man vacationing with his family at the nearby Forked Lake Campground had jumped into the pool at the base of the falls and then swam closer to where the falls plunged into the pool. He disappeared and was found unconscious about five minutes later in shallow rapids nearby.

Troopers identify the man Monday morning as Scott Karlnoski of Churchville, near Rochester.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted at St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam.