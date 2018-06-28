Westchester teacher embroiled in scandal found dead at New Canaan house

Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Matt Ketterer, pictured in a Ridgefield 5K race last summer. Matt Ketterer, pictured in a Ridgefield 5K race last summer. Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media Westchester teacher embroiled in scandal found dead at New Canaan house 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — A Westchester County, N.Y., teacher and track coach facing allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a former student was found dead by suicide at his New Canaan home on Tuesday.

Matthew Ketterer, 36, had been placed on paid leave by the Chappaqua school district from his job as a teacher and track coach at Horace Greeley High School after allegations he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News.

Connecticut’s Chief Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the cause of death had been “ligature compression of neck/suicide” on Thursday.

Chappaqua school district’s Superintendent of Schools Christine Ackerman issued a statement to parents and students on Tuesday regarding Ketterer’s death.

“I am saddened to share with you the passing of Matthew Ketterer, a social studies teacher at Horace Greeley High School and a former track coach. You are receiving this email because your child may have had Mr. Ketterer as a teacher or a coach,” Ackerman wrote, adding that the school would have counselors available for students.

Ketterer resignation was accepted in February by the Chappaqua school district and was to be effective June 30.

In December, the school district filed a request for a state Supreme Court subpoena to force the student to testify about the alleged involvement with Ketterer. According to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News, the student’s lawyer said her client had denied the existence of an improper relationship with Ketterer to New Castle police and school officials.

On Tuesday morning, New Canaan police officers responded to a call about an incident at an Old Stamford Road residence by a third party.

After entering the residence and locating the individual, officers called the New Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corps to provide aid, but attempts to revive the individual proved futile.

Police confirmed Ketterer was the individual who died at the Old Stamford Road house. No further information was released.

Old Stamford Road, a two-lane stretch connecting Stamford to New Canaan, was quiet Thursday morning upon a visit to the house. A loud, barking dog could be heard from within the house following knocks on the door.

According to land records filed with Ridgefield Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi, Ketterer and his wife had bought a home in Ridgefield in September 2016.

Ketterer had scheduled divorce proceedings that began in February, according to Stamford court filings, and paperwork listed his address as a home on Old Stamford Road.