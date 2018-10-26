West Virginia airport gets jet service with Contour Airlines

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia airport authority has announced that a Tennessee-based carrier will provide the first jet service for an airport near Beckley.

News outlets report the Raleigh County Airport Authority welcomed Contour Airlines on Wednesday. The contract between the carrier and airport general manager, Tom Cochran, says Contour will begin providing daily service to Charlotte, North Carolina, starting Dec. 5.

The carrier will also provide weekly flights to Tampa, Florida. The Register-Herald reports additional routes are expected to be added later.

WVNS-TV quotes Cochran as saying Contour Airlines will positively impact the local economy. Cochran canceled a contract with carrier Via Air in September in anticipation of the Contour agreement. Via Air has served the airport since 2014 and will cease operations there on Nov. 30.