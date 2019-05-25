West Alton to evacuate as Mississippi River crests

WEST ALTON, Mo. (AP) — Officials in the eastern Missouri town of West Alton have asked residents to evacuate as the Mississippi River is expected to crest two feet above major flood stage in the coming days.

The St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management said in a news release that leaders of the town of about 500 and the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District issued the voluntary evacuation order effective immediately Saturday.

The release says that protective measures intended to protect the town can't hold back the water expected to surge through the river at West Alton. The river is projected to crest at 36 feet (10.97 meters) on Friday. It was at 34.27 feet (10.45 meters) Saturday afternoon. Major flood stage is 34 feet (10.36 meters).

Officials warned there was limited access and egress routes in town and the levee system "iis weak and saturated."