Well pad oil spill contaminates rangeland in Dunn County

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Some rangeland was contaminated when nearly 6,900 gallons of oil spilled at a well pad in Dunn County.

The state Health Department says a valve failure caused the spill on Dec. 8 at a Burlington Resources Oil and Gas Co. site about 11 miles north of Killdeer.

About 6,300 gallons of the spilled oil were recovered. The other 600 gallons went through a storm water gate in the containment berm and impacted rangeland.

Health Department officials are inspecting the site.