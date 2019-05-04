Weekend pollution levels in metro Phoenix prompt warning

PHOENIX (AP) — State environmental regulators have issued a health watch for metro Phoenix as pollution levels are anticipated to exceed the federal health standard.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says the health watch for ozone will be in effect Saturday and that people should restrict their outdoor activity.

Children, the elderly and anyone suffering from asthma or heart or lung disease are particularly vulnerable.

The agency is urging people to reduce ozone levels by driving less or carpooling and avoiding waiting in long drive-thru lines. People should also check that containers of household cleaners or chemicals are properly sealed.