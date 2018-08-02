Wayward manatee that traveled to Cape Cod dies in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — A manatee famous for traveling as far north as Cape Cod, Massachusetts, has died after being hit by a boat back home in the Florida Keys.

The Save the Manatee Club announced the death of Ilya in a Facebook post this week.

The manatee became famous in 2009 when he was spotted in Cape Cod and in New Jersey. As water temperatures dropped, multiple agencies and individuals worked together to contain the manatee, treat him for cold stress, and fly him back to warmer waters in Florida.

The Facebook post said Ilya was spotted in the South Florida waters several times after that journey, adding "his adventurous spirit will be missed by many."

Ilya was supported by Maitland, Florida, based Save the Manatee's Adopt-A-Manatee program.

No additional details were available.