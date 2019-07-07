Wasting disease found in 3 more deer in northwestern Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials say three more deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in northwestern Montana.

The Missoulian reports the new cases were confirmed last week around Libby.

The disease was found in two deer in the Libby area in May and June.

The deadly brain-wasting disease can affect the nervous systems of deer, elk and moose. It can produce long-term population declines in affected herds if left unmanaged.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish says the discoveries could lead to changes in hunting regulations and inspections. Inspection stations, testing plans and guidelines for disposing of carcasses are already in place in other parts of Montana where the disease has shown up, south of Billings and in north-central counties along the Canadian border.

