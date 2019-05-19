Washtenaw County police: 9-year-old boy accidentally shot

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old boy was accidentally shot at an apartment complex in Superior Township.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's spokesman Derrick Jackson tells MLive.com the boy was struck in the neck Saturday morning with a small-caliber bullet. Jackson says the child was taken to an Ann Arbor-area hospital in stable condition. Jackson said Sunday that police couldn't answer questions yet about how the shooting occurred at Sycamore Meadows Apartments or if anyone would be charged.

MLive.com reports white high-top sneakers were on the ground near bloodstained concrete at the scene.

The boy was not identified. The apartment complex is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of downtown Detroit.