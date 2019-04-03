Washington may pursue nonlethal ways to control wolves

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington could spend nearly $1 million over the next two years on nonlethal ways to prevent wolves from killing livestock in the northeastern corner of the state.

The Spokesman-Review says the bill has already passed the state House, and received approval from a key Senate committee Tuesday.

It would direct the Department of Fish and Wildlife to develop different management plans for wolves in different regions of the state, with more support in areas where they are rapidly multiplying.

Republican Rep. Joel Kretz says northeast Washington has about 90 percent of the wolves.

The bill would require the agency to increase staff in Stevens and Ferry counties and seek to deter wolves from preying on livestock without killing the wolves. But it wouldn't prohibit killing wolves.

___

