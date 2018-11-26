Washington governor praises soldier killed in Afghanistan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the soldier who was killed in Afghanistan over the weekend gave his life in service of the U.S.

Defense Department officials said Sunday that 25-year-old Army Sgt. Leandro A.S. Jasso died Saturday during combat operations in Helmand province, Afghanistan.

Inslee said in a statement that "we are profoundly grateful for his service and sacrifice."

Jasso was from Leavenworth, Washington, and was assigned to 2nd Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Army Lt. Col. Loren Bymer said Jasso was wounded by small-arms fire and was treated and evacuated to the nearest medical treatment facility, where he died.

He was on his third deployment to Afghanistan after enlisting in the Army in 2012.

Lt. Col. Rob McChrystal, commander of the 2nd Battalion, said Jasso was a humble professional who'll be deeply missed.