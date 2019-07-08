Warren raises $19.1M, tops Sanders during second quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren raised $19.1 million in the second quarter, her campaign says.

The impressive haul cements her status in the top tier of Democratic presidential candidates and a leading voice of the party's liberal base.

The Massachusetts senator's fundraising leaves her behind only South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Warren outraised Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, her closest rival who is also vying for liberal voters and is the only other candidate to join Warren in swearing off high-dollar fundraisers.