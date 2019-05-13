Wardner: Lawmakers won't be recalled over auditor measure

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says lawmakers won't be called into session over legislation that limits the powers of the state auditor.

Legislative leaders met with Auditor Josh Gallion on Monday to discuss legislation passed late in the session that requires the auditor's office to get lawmakers' permission to conduct "performance audits."

Wardner and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman acknowledged discussion on the last-minute legislation was lacking. They say any issues can be solved before the Legislature meets again in 2021.

The say a committee of lawmakers needs to meet more often with Gallion in between legislative sessions for better communication.

Gallion says he intends to do business as usual. He has asked for an attorney general's opinion on how the legislation with affect his office.