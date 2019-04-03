Walz to appeal against gridlock in State of the State speech

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says he'll use his first State of the State address to appeal for overcoming political gridlock and to stress the need for lawmakers from both parties in a divided Legislature to work together to solve Minnesota's problems.

The Democratic governor is scheduled to speak to the House and Senate at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Walz attended plenty of State of the Union speeches during his 12 years in Congress, but says he doesn't intend to use his speech "to hammer the other side" as he's seen presidents do. Instead, he says, it's a "unique opportunity" to seek unity.

The governor's office says it'll be the first time that a Muslim imam, a Jewish rabbi and a Christian bishop will deliver the invocation before a State of the State address.