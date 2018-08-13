Walker reacts to Trump's call for Harley boycott









































Photo: Scott Bauer, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Image 1 of 11 Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker did not directly respond Monday to President Donald Trump's weekend tweet calling for a boycott of Harley-Davidson, but he wants the motorcycle maker to remain in the state. Trump's tweet followed his meeting Saturday with about 180 bikers at his New Jersey golf course. less Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker did not directly respond Monday to President Donald Trump's weekend tweet calling for a boycott of Harley-Davidson, but he wants the motorcycle maker to remain in the ... more Photo: Scott Bauer, AP Image 2 of 11 PHOTOS: Tariffs at the heart of controversy

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with Harley-Davidson CEO Matthew Levatich on Feb. 2, 2017, at the White House. The motorcycle manufacturer drew Trump's ire in June over plans to move production overseas for models sold in Europe.

>>>See other tariffs the president has in the works ... less PHOTOS: Tariffs at the heart of controversy

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with Harley-Davidson CEO Matthew Levatich on Feb. 2, 2017, at the White House. The motorcycle manufacturer ... more Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, Contributor / AFP/Getty Images Image 3 of 11 Among the Chinese-made items that the U.S. is imposing tariffs on are large cranes. Continue clicking to see other times that made the list. Among the Chinese-made items that the U.S. is imposing tariffs on are large cranes. Continue clicking to see other times that made the list. Photo: Stephen B. Morton, Associated Press Image 4 of 11 Trains and rail parts Trains and rail parts Photo: China Photos, Getty Images Image 5 of 11 Oil and gas drill parts Oil and gas drill parts Photo: Elizabeth Conley, Houston Chronicle Image 6 of 11 Electrical transformers Electrical transformers Photo: Tyler Sizemore Image 7 of 11 Aircraft engines Aircraft engines Photo: William Luther, San Antonio Express-News Image 8 of 11 Boat motors Boat motors Photo: Bob Luckey Image 9 of 11 Aircraft tires Aircraft tires Photo: Bob Luckey Image 10 of 11 Ball bearings Ball bearings Photo: John Everett, Houston Chronicle Image 11 of 11 Combines and other large ag equipment Combines and other large ag equipment Photo: Michael Ciaglo, Houston Chronicle Walker reacts to Trump's call for Harley boycott 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker is reacting to President Donald Trump's call for a boycott of Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson by saying he wants the company to prosper in the state.

Walker does not directly address Trump's tweet from Sunday calling for a boycott of the motorcycle maker amid an ongoing steel tariff dispute.

TAX THREAT: Trump lashes out at Harley-Davidson

The comment from Trump comes just three months before the November election and just ahead of Tuesday's primary in Wisconsin.

Walker says in a statement that, "I want Harley Davidson to prosper here in the state of Wisconsin. And one of the best ways for that to happen is to do what the president has called for and that is to get to no tariffs."

Harley has not commented on Trump's boycott comments.