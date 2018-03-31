WWII veteran's widow accepts his posthumous Purple Heart

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The widow of a World War II veteran who died in 2010 has received a posthumous Purple Heart on his behalf.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young pinned the medal on 90-year-old Marjorie Eberle's blouse Friday during a ceremony for her late husband, Earl Eberle, at an American Legion post in Bloomington.

The Herald-Times reports that Marjorie Eberle said afterward that, "I bet he's sitting on a cloud, saying, 'Thank you, kids.'"

At his father's funeral in May 2010, Earl Eberle's son, Frank, promised that he'd make sure his father got a Purple Heart.

Earl Eberle was honored in life with two Bronze Stars, the Combat Infantry badge and numerous other medals, but he never received a Purple Heart for being shot in the jaw during a September 1944 firefight in Germany.

___

