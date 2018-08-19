WTA Tour back in New Haven for Connecticut Open

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The WTA Tour is making its annual stop in New Haven.

The Connecticut Open is the final tuneup for the women before the U.S. Open in New York.

This year's tournament features five of the top 10 ranked players in the world: No. 1 Simona Halep, No. 5 Caroline Garcia, No. 6 Petra Kvitova, No. 8 Karolina Pliskova and No. 10 Julia Goerges.

That's the most top-10 players in the field since 2006, when six top-10 players were entered.

Opening night on Monday will feature a flag procession onto the court at the Connecticut Tennis Center led by Yale's bulldog mascot, Handsome Dan XVIII.