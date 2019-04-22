WIU professor a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Music

CHICAGO (AP) — A music composition professor in Illinois has learned he was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Music .

Western Illinois University notes that finalists aren't known until after a winner is announced. A Friday statement from the school says one of its professors, James Romig, found out he'd been up for the award after Los Angeles composer Ellen Reid was named winner earlier in the week.

Romig's nominated work was entitled, "Still," a 55-minute piece for solo piano. The recording submitted was performed by Romig's wife, Ashlee Mack, Knox College's director of piano studies.

Romig says he had "the surreal experience" of learning he'd been a finalist when the lead singer of his high school band texted him. He spent the rest of day fielding messages from friends and colleagues.