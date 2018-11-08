By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the race for Governor.

Turnbull White
Adams 67 40
Ashland 54 45
Barron 109 63
Bayfield 81 46
Brown 810 509
Buffalo 50 24
Burnett 93 32
Calumet 145 70
Chippewa 187 118
Clark 75 68
Columbia 197 111
Crawford 35 32
Dane 1,755 980
Dodge 245 143
Door 102 63
Douglas 191 109
Dunn 179 119
EauClaire 409 257
Florence 8 10
FondduLac 278 171
Forest 25 24
Grant 160 92
Green 127 99
GreenLake 49 24
Iowa 74 43
Iron 17 12
Jackson 54 43
Jefferson 204 129
Juneau 67 42
Kenosha 726 474
Kewaunee 44 26
LaCrosse 475 321
Lafayette 39 23
Langlade 619 29
Lincoln 137 52
Manitowoc 246 145
Marathon 499 215
Marinette 99 66
Marquette 46 29
Menominee 18 7
Milwaukee 2,297 1,957
Monroe 118 77
Oconto 75 46
Oneida 275 59
Outagamie 559 335
Ozaukee 252 118
Pepin 25 11
Pierce 242 95
Polk 168 75
Portage 338 188
Price 34 23
Racine 646 455
Richland 44 32
Rock 638 366
Rusk 32 18
StCroix 446 224
Sauk 231 133
Sawyer 78 17
Shawano 211 52
Sheboygan 249 223
Taylor 48 19
Trempleau 75 66
Vernon 70 51
Vilas 85 36
Walworth 362 210
Washburn 47 39
Washington 315 172
Waukesha 971 545
Waupaca 168 72
Waushara 61 35
Winnebago 613 315
Wood 217 111
Totals 18,785 11,080

AP Elections 11-07-2018 18:49