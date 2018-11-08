https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/WI-Gov-Cnty-13372283.php
WI-Gov-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in
the race for Governor.
|Turnbull
|White
|Adams
|67
|40
|Ashland
|54
|45
|Barron
|109
|63
|Bayfield
|81
|46
|Brown
|810
|509
|Buffalo
|50
|24
|Burnett
|93
|32
|Calumet
|145
|70
|Chippewa
|187
|118
|Clark
|75
|68
|Columbia
|197
|111
|Crawford
|35
|32
|Dane
|1,755
|980
|Dodge
|245
|143
|Door
|102
|63
|Douglas
|191
|109
|Dunn
|179
|119
|EauClaire
|409
|257
|Florence
|8
|10
|FondduLac
|278
|171
|Forest
|25
|24
|Grant
|160
|92
|Green
|127
|99
|GreenLake
|49
|24
|Iowa
|74
|43
|Iron
|17
|12
|Jackson
|54
|43
|Jefferson
|204
|129
|Juneau
|67
|42
|Kenosha
|726
|474
|Kewaunee
|44
|26
|LaCrosse
|475
|321
|Lafayette
|39
|23
|Langlade
|619
|29
|Lincoln
|137
|52
|Manitowoc
|246
|145
|Marathon
|499
|215
|Marinette
|99
|66
|Marquette
|46
|29
|Menominee
|18
|7
|Milwaukee
|2,297
|1,957
|Monroe
|118
|77
|Oconto
|75
|46
|Oneida
|275
|59
|Outagamie
|559
|335
|Ozaukee
|252
|118
|Pepin
|25
|11
|Pierce
|242
|95
|Polk
|168
|75
|Portage
|338
|188
|Price
|34
|23
|Racine
|646
|455
|Richland
|44
|32
|Rock
|638
|366
|Rusk
|32
|18
|StCroix
|446
|224
|Sauk
|231
|133
|Sawyer
|78
|17
|Shawano
|211
|52
|Sheboygan
|249
|223
|Taylor
|48
|19
|Trempleau
|75
|66
|Vernon
|70
|51
|Vilas
|85
|36
|Walworth
|362
|210
|Washburn
|47
|39
|Washington
|315
|172
|Waukesha
|971
|545
|Waupaca
|168
|72
|Waushara
|61
|35
|Winnebago
|613
|315
|Wood
|217
|111
|Totals
|18,785
|11,080
AP Elections 11-07-2018 18:49
