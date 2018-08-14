https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/WI-GOP-StHou-Contested-13155368.php
WI-GOP-StHou-Contested
0 of 30 precincts - 0 percent
Dean Raasch 0 - 0 percent
Shae Sortwell 0 - 0 percent
0 of 35 precincts - 0 percent
Matt Adamczyk 0 - 0 percent
Linda Boucher 0 - 0 percent
Robin Moore 0 - 0 percent
Joshua Parr 0 - 0 percent
0 of 32 precincts - 0 percent
Ty Bodden 0 - 0 percent
Ken Depperman 0 - 0 percent
Rachel Mixon 0 - 0 percent
Timothy Ramthun 0 - 0 percent
0 of 19 precincts - 0 percent
John Leiber 0 - 0 percent
Robert Wittke 0 - 0 percent
0 of 41 precincts - 0 percent
Brent Jacobson 0 - 0 percent
John Spiros (i) 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 08-14-2018 12:44
View Comments