By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Vukmir
Adams 0
Ashland 0
Barron 0
Bayfield 0
Brown 605
Buffalo 0
Burnett 0
Calumet 0
Chippewa 0
Clark 0
Columbia 1,095
Crawford 0
Dane 0
Dodge 2,955
Door 1,306
Douglas 0
Dunn 0
EauClaire 0
Florence 0
FondduLac 3,790
Forest 0
Grant 0
Green 0
GreenLake 99
Iowa 47
Iron 0
Jackson 0
Jefferson 2,083
Juneau 0
Kenosha 4,431
Kewaunee 0
LaCrosse 0
Lafayette 0
Langlade 0
Lincoln 0
Manitowoc 0
Marathon 0
Marinette 0
Marquette 0
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 6,419
Monroe 0
Oconto 0
Oneida 0
Outagamie 0
Ozaukee 4,356
Pepin 0
Pierce 0
Polk 3
Portage 0
Price 0
Racine 0
Richland 9
Rock 1,344
Rusk 0
StCroix 0
Sauk 650
Sawyer 0
Shawano 35
Sheboygan 0
Taylor 0
Trempleau 0
Vernon 0
Vilas 0
Walworth 4,168
Washburn 0
Washington 11,426
Waukesha 31,620
Waupaca 0
Waushara 0
Winnebago 4,181
Wood 0
Totals 80,622

AP Elections 08-14-2018 20:49