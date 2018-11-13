https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/WHL-Roundup-Kemp-Fix-Wolansky-help-Oil-Kings-13386394.php
WHL Roundup: Kemp, Fix-Wolansky help Oil Kings down Hurricanes 6-4
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - Brett Kemp and Trey Fix-Wolansky both scored and added two assists to lead the Edmonton Oil Kings past the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-4 on Monday in Western Hockey League play.
Vince Loschiavo put away the winner 9:39 into the third period for Edmonton (13-7-2), while Liam Keeler, Conner McDonald and Jalen Luypen rounded out the attack. Quinn Benjafield had three assists.
Dylan Myskiw made 17 saves for the win.
Zachary Cox had a pair of third-period goals for Lethbridge (8-6-4), while Dylan Cozens and Jordy Bellerive also scored.
Reece Klassen stopped 23-of-29 shots for the Hurricanes.
The Oil Kings went 1 for 3 on the power play and Lethbridge could not score on its three man advantages.
