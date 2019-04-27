WHL Roundup: Giants beat Chiefs in five games, will play for Ed Chynoweth Cup

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants will be playing for the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Brayden Watts scored the winner at 4:43 of the third period as Vancouver beat the Spokane Chiefs 3-2 on Friday to advance to the Western Hockey League final.

Bowen Byram and Justin Sourdif also scored for the Giants, who took the Western Conference final in five games.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Ethan McIndoe had goals for the Chiefs.

David Tendeck turned aside 27 shots for Vancouver as Bailey Brkin stopped 29 shots for Spokane.

---

RAIDERS 4 OIL KINGS 0

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Aliaksei Protas scored a hat trick as the Raiders blanked Edmonton for a 3-2 series lead.

Ian Scott made 24 saves for the shutout while Brett Leason also scored for Prince Albert.

Dylan Myskiw turned away 26 shots for the Oil Kings, who host Game 6 on Sunday.

---