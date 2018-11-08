19 of 38 precincts - 50 percent

Mari Leavitt, Dem 14,138 - 51 percent

Dick Muri, GOP (i) 13,462 - 49 percent

District 28 - Position 2

19 of 38 precincts - 50 percent

Christine Kilduff, Dem (i) 15,451 - 56 percent

Maia Espinoza, GOP 11,982 - 44 percent

District 29 - Position 1

13 of 31 precincts - 42 percent

x-Melanie Morgan, Dem 10,862 - 58 percent

Terry Harder, GOP 7,877 - 42 percent

District 30 - Position 1

23 of 34 precincts - 68 percent

x-Mike Pellicciotti, Dem (i) 20,745 - 60 percent

Linda Kochmar, GOP 13,758 - 40 percent

District 30 - Position 2

22 of 34 precincts - 65 percent

x-Kristine Reeves, Dem (i) 21,493 - 63 percent

Mark Greene, GOP 12,652 - 37 percent

District 31 - Position 1

26 of 43 precincts - 60 percent

x-Drew Stokesbary, GOP (i) 22,707 - 59 percent

Victoria Mena, Dem 15,794 - 41 percent

District 31 - Position 2

26 of 43 precincts - 60 percent

x-Morgan Irwin, GOP (i) 22,434 - 58 percent

Mark Boswell, Dem 15,951 - 42 percent

District 32 - Position 1

31 of 42 precincts - 74 percent

x-Cindy Ryu, Dem (i) 35,961 - 76 percent

Dio Boucsieguez, GOP 11,395 - 24 percent

District 32 - Position 2

31 of 42 precincts - 74 percent

x-Lauren Davis, Dem 35,044 - 74 percent

Frank Deisler, GOP 12,151 - 26 percent

District 33 - Position 2

21 of 33 precincts - 64 percent

x-Mia Gregerson, Dem (i) 21,949 - 66 percent

Anthony Lamb, GOP 11,110 - 34 percent

District 35 - Position 1

33 of 44 precincts - 75 percent

x-Dan Griffey, GOP (i) 29,030 - 58 percent

James Thomas, Dem 21,442 - 42 percent

District 35 - Position 2

33 of 44 precincts - 75 percent

Drew MacEwen, GOP (i) 25,943 - 51 percent

David Daggett, Dem 24,537 - 49 percent

District 36 - Position 1

44 of 50 precincts - 88 percent

x-Noel Frame, Dem (i) 59,373 - 89 percent

Sydney Gillman Wissel, Lib 7,274 - 11 percent

District 36 - Position 2

44 of 50 precincts - 88 percent

x-Gael Tarleton, Dem (i) 57,906 - 87 percent

Matt Dubin, Lib 8,819 - 13 percent

District 37 - Position 2

31 of 40 precincts - 78 percent

x-Eric Pettigrew, Dem (i) 41,819 - 89 percent

Tamra Smilanich, Ind 5,223 - 11 percent

District 38 - Position 1

22 of 37 precincts - 59 percent

x-June Robinson, Dem (i) 20,308 - 61 percent

Bert Johnson, Ind 12,886 - 39 percent

District 39 - Position 1

27 of 45 precincts - 60 percent

Robert Sutherland, GOP 21,636 - 57 percent

Ivan Lewis, Dem 16,643 - 43 percent

District 39 - Position 2

27 of 45 precincts - 60 percent

Carolyn Eslick, GOP (i) 22,266 - 58 percent

Eric Halvorson, Dem 15,958 - 42 percent

District 40 - Position 1

31 of 42 precincts - 74 percent

x-Debra Lekanoff, Dem 37,767 - 70 percent

Michael Petrish, GOP 15,861 - 30 percent

District 41 - Position 1

35 of 46 precincts - 76 percent

x-Tana Senn, Dem (i) 35,071 - 65 percent

Tim Cruickshank, GOP 18,716 - 35 percent

District 41 - Position 2

35 of 46 precincts - 76 percent

x-My-Linh Thai, Dem 35,086 - 65 percent

Michael Appleby, GOP 18,538 - 35 percent

District 42 - Position 1

42 of 44 precincts - 95 percent

Luanne Van Werven, GOP (i) 34,611 - 50 percent

Justin Boneau, Dem 34,350 - 50 percent

District 42 - Position 2

42 of 44 precincts - 95 percent

Sharon Shewmake, Dem 34,906 - 51 percent

Vincent Buys, GOP (i) 34,096 - 49 percent

District 43 - Position 1

41 of 47 precincts - 87 percent

x-Nicole Macri, Dem (i) 56,458 - 91 percent

John Peeples, GOP 5,533 - 9 percent

District 43 - Position 2

40 of 47 precincts - 85 percent

x-Frank Chopp, Dem (i) 55,271 - 90 percent

Claire Torstenbo, GOP 6,385 - 10 percent

District 44 - Position 1

32 of 44 precincts - 73 percent

x-John Lovick, Dem (i) 26,990 - 57 percent

Jeff Sax, GOP 20,381 - 43 percent

District 44 - Position 2

32 of 44 precincts - 73 percent

Jared Mead, Dem 24,725 - 52 percent

Mark Harmsworth, GOP (i) 22,564 - 48 percent

District 45 - Position 1

35 of 45 precincts - 78 percent

x-Roger Goodman, Dem (i) 35,905 - 67 percent

Michael Curtis, GOP 17,421 - 33 percent

District 45 - Position 2

35 of 45 precincts - 78 percent

x-Larry Springer, Dem (i) 35,921 - 67 percent

Amber Krabach, GOP 17,301 - 33 percent

District 46 - Position 1

39 of 48 precincts - 81 percent

x-Gerry Pollet, Dem (i) 49,980 - 83 percent

Jeff Patton, GOP 9,947 - 17 percent

District 46 - Position 2

39 of 48 precincts - 81 percent

x-Javier Valdez, Dem (i) 50,035 - 84 percent

Jerry Zeiger-Buccola, GOP 9,544 - 16 percent

District 47 - Position 1

29 of 37 precincts - 78 percent

Debra Entenman, Dem 23,170 - 53 percent

Mark Hargrove, GOP (i) 20,859 - 47 percent

District 47 - Position 2

28 of 37 precincts - 76 percent

x-Pat Sullivan, Dem (i) 27,262 - 62 percent

Ted Cooke, GOP 16,525 - 38 percent

District 48 - Position 2

23 of 39 precincts - 59 percent

x-Amy Walen, Dem 25,910 - 74 percent

Cindi Bright, Dem 9,024 - 26 percent

AP Elections 11-07-2018 20:43