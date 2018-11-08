By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for U.S. Senate.

TP PR Cantwell Hutchisn
Adams 3 2 915 2,069
Asotin 7 5 3,036 4,296
Benton 50 40 21,692 37,397
Chelan 21 11 8,445 11,756
Clallam 24 15 11,843 11,353
Clark 125 108 86,959 77,036
Columbia 2 1 659 1,342
Cowlitz 30 21 15,692 17,777
Douglas 10 5 2,724 5,373
Ferry 2 1 1,126 1,886
Franklin 15 12 6,687 10,671
Garfield 2 1 424 816
Grant 19 17 6,853 16,469
Grays Harb 20 17 12,112 13,194
Island 24 19 17,523 15,169
Jefferson 12 11 13,580 6,129
King 595 478 533,469 188,847
Kitsap 79 58 49,772 38,419
Kittitas 11 6 4,555 6,557
Klickitat 7 3 2,143 2,770
Lewis 23 21 9,921 20,588
Lincoln 4 3 1,479 3,682
Mason 18 14 10,374 11,419
Okanogan 11 5 3,635 5,173
Pacific 7 5 4,387 4,288
Pend Oreil 4 3 2,448 4,326
Pierce 227 121 87,721 80,777
San Juan 6 5 7,386 2,795
Skagit 35 14 10,709 10,428
Skamania 4 3 2,348 2,622
Snohomish 213 156 129,969 96,775
Spokane 145 88 71,108 72,844
Stevens 15 9 4,206 8,976
Thurston 82 66 55,124 39,696
Wahkiakum 2 1 955 1,159
Walla Wlla 16 9 6,399 7,899
Whatcom 64 63 61,541 41,764
Whitman 11 7 5,209 4,887
Yakima 55 24 11,876 19,839
Totals 2,000 1,448 1,287,004 909,263

