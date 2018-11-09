https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/WA-Meas-1639GunControl-Cnty-13378056.php
WA-Meas-1639GunControl-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the voting on the Measure 1639 - Increase Gun Control.
|TP
|PR
|Yes
|No
|Adams
|3
|2
|1,024
|1,934
|Asotin
|7
|6
|3,903
|5,148
|Benton
|50
|46
|26,439
|41,717
|Chelan
|21
|12
|9,117
|11,155
|Clallam
|24
|15
|12,190
|11,028
|Clark
|125
|118
|96,170
|81,947
|Columbia
|2
|1
|615
|1,405
|Cowlitz
|30
|25
|15,202
|24,178
|Douglas
|10
|5
|2,962
|5,177
|Ferry
|2
|1
|821
|2,228
|Franklin
|15
|15
|8,719
|13,078
|Garfield
|2
|1
|363
|979
|Grant
|19
|18
|8,033
|17,318
|Grays Harb
|20
|19
|11,936
|16,436
|Island
|24
|22
|21,079
|16,393
|Jefferson
|12
|11
|13,460
|6,328
|King
|595
|563
|651,026
|200,559
|Kitsap
|79
|69
|59,854
|44,388
|Kittitas
|11
|6
|4,680
|6,474
|Klickitat
|7
|5
|2,890
|4,061
|Lewis
|23
|23
|10,050
|23,780
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|1,369
|4,153
|Mason
|18
|17
|11,371
|14,040
|Okanogan
|11
|6
|3,153
|5,730
|Pacific
|7
|5
|3,943
|4,780
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|2,059
|4,788
|Pierce
|227
|149
|112,991
|93,237
|San Juan
|6
|5
|7,685
|3,034
|Skagit
|35
|17
|13,661
|11,788
|Skamania
|4
|4
|2,178
|3,351
|Snohomish
|213
|183
|157,075
|107,755
|Spokane
|145
|101
|85,407
|80,290
|Stevens
|15
|9
|3,640
|9,579
|Thurston
|82
|79
|65,214
|48,370
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|857
|1,578
|Walla Wlla
|16
|9
|6,732
|7,555
|Whatcom
|64
|64
|64,613
|42,881
|Whitman
|11
|7
|5,281
|4,840
|Yakima
|55
|28
|15,515
|21,276
|Totals
|2,000
|1,673
|1,523,277
|1,004,736
AP Elections 11-09-2018 08:53
