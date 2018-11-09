WA-Meas-1634NoNewGroceryTax-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Measure 1634 - Ban New Grocery Taxes.

TP PR Yes No Adams 3 2 2,042 920 Asotin 7 6 5,765 3,224 Benton 50 45 43,709 23,166 Chelan 21 11 11,963 8,133 Clallam 24 15 13,409 9,574 Clark 125 117 95,067 81,540 Columbia 2 1 1,333 676 Cowlitz 30 25 22,553 16,543 Douglas 10 5 5,374 2,726 Ferry 2 1 2,024 1,002 Franklin 15 15 14,590 7,195 Garfield 2 1 893 446 Grant 19 18 18,047 7,297 Grays Harb 20 19 18,904 9,377 Island 24 21 21,200 15,918 Jefferson 12 11 8,799 10,859 King 595 557 379,250 462,149 Kitsap 79 69 58,952 44,666 Kittitas 11 6 7,182 3,887 Klickitat 7 4 3,739 3,088 Lewis 23 23 21,611 12,046 Lincoln 4 3 3,892 1,626 Mason 18 17 16,326 9,021 Okanogan 11 5 5,441 3,395 Pacific 7 5 5,255 3,420 Pend Oreil 4 3 4,509 2,318 Pierce 227 147 130,713 72,768 San Juan 6 5 4,352 6,195 Skagit 35 17 15,022 10,411 Skamania 4 4 2,804 2,659 Snohomish 213 181 158,259 103,832 Spokane 145 100 107,040 56,845 Stevens 15 9 9,325 3,846 Thurston 82 79 61,745 51,470 Wahkiakum 2 1 1,281 1,126 Walla Wlla 16 9 8,458 5,766 Whatcom 64 64 55,740 49,893 Whitman 11 7 5,617 4,428 Yakima 55 29 26,305 10,621 Totals 2,000 1,657 1,378,490 1,124,072

