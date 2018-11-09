By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Advisory Vote 19 - Repeal Oil Spill Tax.

TP PR Repealed Maintnd
Adams 3 2 2,234 577
Asotin 7 6 6,013 2,552
Benton 50 43 45,976 18,582
Chelan 21 11 12,526 6,636
Clallam 24 14 12,551 9,326
Clark 125 110 95,493 71,465
Columbia 2 1 1,446 448
Cowlitz 30 24 25,745 11,621
Douglas 10 5 5,593 2,236
Ferry 2 1 2,220 720
Franklin 15 14 15,647 5,356
Garfield 2 1 969 284
Grant 19 18 18,781 5,538
Grays Harb 20 18 17,967 8,968
Island 24 20 19,008 16,492
Jefferson 12 10 7,505 11,408
King 595 531 314,687 487,504
Kitsap 79 66 53,378 45,347
Kittitas 11 6 7,009 3,543
Klickitat 7 4 4,020 2,533
Lewis 23 22 24,211 8,188
Lincoln 4 3 4,211 1,001
Mason 18 16 15,787 8,435
Okanogan 11 5 5,967 2,451
Pacific 7 5 5,372 2,884
Pend Oreil 4 3 4,993 1,544
Pierce 227 142 119,670 77,139
San Juan 6 5 3,332 6,825
Skagit 35 16 13,702 10,473
Skamania 4 4 3,304 1,951
Snohomish 213 175 144,509 109,439
Spokane 145 96 99,163 58,054
Stevens 15 8 9,841 2,792
Thurston 82 75 55,666 51,706
Wahkiakum 2 1 1,588 725
Walla Wlla 16 9 8,815 4,706
Whatcom 64 61 47,623 53,289
Whitman 11 6 5,416 4,156
Yakima 55 27 25,815 9,502
Totals 2,000 1,584 1,267,753 1,126,396

AP Elections 11-09-2018 08:53