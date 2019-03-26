W.Va. gov orders crews to prioritize secondary road projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials have released lists naming secondary roads across the state that need maintenance.

Gov. Jim Justice ordered Division of Highways district managers last week to compile lists of secondary roads that are most in need of repair. He also asked them to suggest projects that need continuous "aggressive" maintenance.

A statement says the lists are not prioritized, but are for informational purposes and don't guarantee repairs will be completed.

Justice has pledged to fix neglected secondary roads, hire workers and buy equipment. Unspecified funding will be pooled from revenue surpluses and bond money.