Voter turnout for Michigan's midterm election may spike

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., from left, former President Barack Obama and Gretchen Whitmer appear during a rally in Detroit Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., from left, former President Barack Obama and Gretchen Whitmer appear during a rally in Detroit Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Photo: Paul Sancya, AP

Gubernatorial running mate and former state Rep. Laura Posthumus Lyons, from left to right, gubernatorial candidate and current state Attorney General Bill Schuette, Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Senate candidate John James campaign with Republican candidates at the DeltaPlex in Grand Rapids, Mich., Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (Dale G.Young/Detroit News via AP) less Gubernatorial running mate and former state Rep. Laura Posthumus Lyons, from left to right, gubernatorial candidate and current state Attorney General Bill Schuette, Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Senate ... more Photo: Dale G. Young, AP

Photo: Paul Sancya, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Voter turnout for Michigan's midterm election may spike 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Last-ditch efforts are in motion to spur people to the polls on Tuesday. This election, Michigan voters may not need prodding.

The numbers of absentee ballots issued and returned statewide are up more than 50 percent from the same point in 2014 — a signal that voter enthusiasm is high. Midterm turnout typically is in the neighborhood of 3.2 million. The state's former longtime elections director estimates 4 million will vote, which would be the highest midterm turnout on a percentage basis in nearly 50 years.

Clerks are ordering more ballots, hiring more precinct workers and amassing more voting booths to accommodate extra voters, including many who will take longer without the ability to check a single box to automatically vote for all candidates of one party.