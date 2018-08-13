Volunteer workday planned at Bluestone National Scenic River

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteer events to clean up and work at Bluestone National Scenic River are being planned, starting this week.

The National Park Service and Friends of New River Gorge National River say the project starts Saturday with a large trash sweep along the Bluestone Turnpike Trail. Volunteers will float trash down the river and win prizes for trash treasures they find.

Two additional workdays are planned for Sept. 15 and Oct. 6.

The projects are part of the 50th anniversary of the National Trails and National Wild & Scenic Rivers Systems. The National Park Foundation awarded a grant to the National Parks of Southern West Virginia to build volunteer and partnership projects.