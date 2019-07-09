Virginia automotive factory fined $168K over air pollution

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has fined an automotive factory more than $168,000 for releasing excessive levels of hydrochloric acid into the air.

The Roanoke Times reports Dynax America Corp. has until late this month to provide state regulators with a corrective plan. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says hydrochloric acid is a hazardous air pollutant that can cause serious health and environmental issues. State regulators say Dynax's releases didn't lead to any documented harm.

A 2017 permit says Dynax could emit about .08 pounds (.03 kilograms) of hydrochloric acid per hour, but a test late that year showed the release rate was about five times that. A test last summer found the rate to be nearly seven times the permitted amount.

Dynax didn't immediately return the newspaper's requests for comment.

