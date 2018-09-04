Virgin Mary statue in New Mexico reportedly 'weeping' again

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A Virgin Mary sculpture in a New Mexico Catholic church that appears to be weeping is reportedly crying again.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports devotees say the bronze Our Lady of Guadalupe statue in a Hobbs, New Mexico, church was seen shedding tears again on Saturday.

Believers at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church say it's the first time in more than three months and the fourth time overall the statue has "wept."

The Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces is investigating the Virgin Mary sculpture.

Las Cruces Bishop Oscar Cantu says if the cause of the phenomenon is supernatural, the church "must discern if it is from God or from the devil."

