https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Views-We-are-not-there-yet-13127412.php Views: We are not there yet Published 12:00 am EDT, Wednesday, August 8, 2018 Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1of/1 CaptionClose Image 1 of 1 A bag asks questions on Elm Street. A bag asks questions on Elm Street. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Views: We are not there yet 1 / 1 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 Norwalk man arrested for DUI 2 Warrant: Dad refused to call 911 for injured teen 3 Washington state Democrats eye 3 GOP House seats 4 Westchester teacher embroiled in scandal found dead at New Canaan house 5 On the Market / A new build with an older heart 6 Branford FD, EnCon police rescue osprey 7 Norwalk woman charged with stealing debit card View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.