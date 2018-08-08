  • A bag asks questions on Elm Street. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media / New Canaan News
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1of/1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1
A bag asks questions on Elm Street.
A bag asks questions on Elm Street.
Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media