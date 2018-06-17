https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Views-My-house-is-my-house-12997527.php Views: My house is my house Published 12:00 am, Sunday, June 17, 2018 Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1of/1 CaptionClose Image 1 of 1 A view of a home on Mead Street. A view of a home on Mead Street. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Views: My house is my house 1 / 1 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 Four-peat for junior women 2 Stamford woman charged in fatal pedestrian accident 3 Tom Brokaw Taking Off? Former News Anchor Selling His Country Estate for $6.3M 4 Construction flagger charged with indecency 5 Community Buzz: Sexual assault crisis center receives $5K grant; Teen selected for art exhibition 6 In Pictures / Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 season opener 7 Marijuana growers turning to hemp as CBD extract explodes View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.